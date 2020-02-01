NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.02. 441,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,543. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.