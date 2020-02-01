NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. 1,793,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.