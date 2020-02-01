NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

IVW traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.02. 567,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $185.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

