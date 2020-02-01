NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.20. 1,849,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $173.35 and a 52-week high of $270.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average is $230.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

