NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $138.13 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

