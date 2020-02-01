Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.