Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nucor’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s margins. Higher domestic production driven by added capacity is contributing to the decline in U.S. steel prices. A slowing global economy and waning steel demand are other factors for declining steel prices. Sluggish steel demand also poses problems. A weak manufacturing sector is expected to limit steel demand growth in the United States. Higher capital expenditure in 2020 will also affect U.S. Steel's ability to generate free cash flows. There are also uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUE. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $47.49. 3,186,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Nucor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.