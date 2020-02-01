Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.70.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,031. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5,684.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

