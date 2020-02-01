Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.
About Greatland Gold
