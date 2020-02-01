Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.05. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 11,444 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
