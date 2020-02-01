Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.05. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 11,444 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 48.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

