NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.74.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

