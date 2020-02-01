OAX Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $3.69 million and $276,519.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

