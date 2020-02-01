OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Cormark

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on OGC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.43.
Shares of OGC traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.77. 2,664,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
