OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Cormark

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OGC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.77. 2,664,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

