Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €26.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.10 ($29.19).

Shares of EPA UG traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €18.61 ($21.64). 6,005,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.84 and its 200-day moving average is €21.82.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

