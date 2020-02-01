OLD Republic International Corp Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $107,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

