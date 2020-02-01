Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 6,070,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,805,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTX shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The stock has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

