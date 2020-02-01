Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,158,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

