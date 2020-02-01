Ondori (RSTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $234.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Ondori has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ondori Profile

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official website is rstr.io

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

