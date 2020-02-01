Oppenheimer Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $684.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $612.00 to $684.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $530.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.