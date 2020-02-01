Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Oragenics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oragenics.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

