O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $406.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

