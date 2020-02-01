O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.19.

ORLY stock opened at $406.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.02.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

