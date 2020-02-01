Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 11.1%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 851,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 683,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative net margin of 774.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 210.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 550,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

