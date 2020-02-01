Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.38

Shares of Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.38 and traded as high as $23.50. Orica shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1,048,964 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$22.85 and its 200-day moving average is A$22.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56.

In other news, insider Alberto Calderon 162,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

