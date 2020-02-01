Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 356,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

