OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OSI Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,198,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

