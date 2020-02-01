OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

