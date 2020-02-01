Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 4,175,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.