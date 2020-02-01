P.A.W. Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cfra cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

