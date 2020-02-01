PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. 3,310,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.