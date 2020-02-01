PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of PAGS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 1,593,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,924. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.