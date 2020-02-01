Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of PXT traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.95. 635,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total value of C$583,882.50. Also, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.66, for a total transaction of C$2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,066,000. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,690 shares of company stock worth $6,494,878.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

