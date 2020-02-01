Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $768,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000.

VUG traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $187.87. 1,035,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $193.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

