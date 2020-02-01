Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $42.74. 12,227,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

