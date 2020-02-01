Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,982,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,512,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 15,685,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

