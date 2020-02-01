Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,020 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 122,725 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. 781,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.