Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 4,642 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 15,193,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967,596. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 159.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

