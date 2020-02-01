Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228,347 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd accounts for 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 60,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period.

FMO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,033. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

In other Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley acquired 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,509.80. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,201 shares of company stock worth $153,933.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

