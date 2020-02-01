Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,798 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

