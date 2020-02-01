Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Southern by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 460,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

