Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.