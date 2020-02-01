Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Decreased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326,525 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy accounts for 1.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,984 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733,883 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.94. 6,420,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,905. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

