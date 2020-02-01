Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,565 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. 585,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,348. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.