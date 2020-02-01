Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

