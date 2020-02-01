Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Yum China accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. 3,252,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,959. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

