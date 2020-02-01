Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $42.94. 776,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

