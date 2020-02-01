PAWS Fund (PAWS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $31,273.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

