Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 280,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 129,592 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Paypal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Paypal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

