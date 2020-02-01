Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal stock opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

