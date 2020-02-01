Paypal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.19.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

